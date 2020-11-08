Australia Total Building Permits Jump 15.4% In September

The total number of building permits issued in Australia in September was up a seasonally adjusted 15.4 percent on month at 15,827.

Permits for private sector houses rose 9.7 percent to 10,238 and permits for private sector dwellings excluding houses spiked 23.4 percent to 5,189.

On a yearly basis, total permits rose 8.8 percent, while private sector houses surged 20.7 percent and private sector dwellings excluding houses tumbled 12.1 percent.

The value of total building approved fell 17.0 percent in September, in seasonally adjusted terms. The value of non-residential building fell 36.7 percent, after rising 40.0 percent in August.

The value of total residential building fell slightly in September, by 0.7 percent. This was driven by a fall in the value of new residential building (1.0 percent), while the value of residential alterations and additions rose 1.1 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.