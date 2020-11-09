China Inflation Data Due On Tuesday

China will on Tuesday release October figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Inflation is expected to add 0.2 percent on month and 0.8 percent on year after gaining 0.2 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year in September. Producer prices are expected to sink 2.0 percent on year after dropping 2.1 percent a month earlier.

New Zealand will see October figures for electronic retail card spending; in September, spending was up 5.4 percent on month and 7.3 percent on year.

Japan will provide September figures for current account and October numbers for bank lending and for the eco watchers survey.

The current account is expected to see a surplus of 1,994.8 billion yen, down from 2,102.8 billion yen in August. Bank lending is tipped to gain 5.6 percent on year, slowing from 6.4 percent in September. The eco watchers survey for current conditions is tipped to see a score of 57.6, up from 49.3 in September. The outlook is pegged at 59.2, up from 48.3.

Indonesia will see Q3 numbers for current account; in the previous three months, the current account deficit was $2.9 billion.

The Philippines will release Q3 data for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was down 15.2 percent on quarter and 16.5 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.