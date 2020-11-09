TerrAscend To Acquire HMS From Curaleaf For $27.5 Mln

Cannabis company TerrAscend Corp. said it has agreed to acquire HMS Health, LLC and HMS Processing, LLC from Massachusetts-based Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. for $27.5 million.

The total consideration is comprised of $25 million in cash and a $2.5 million note which bears 5 percent annual interest, due April 2022.

HMS is a cultivator and processor of medical cannabis products in the state of Maryland. The company currently operates a 22,000 square foot cultivation and processing facility in Frederick, Maryland.

HMS produces dried flower and oil products for the medical cannabis market and has the capability to produce edibles upon regulatory approval.

TerrAscend said it plans to significantly expand this existing production capacity in the coming year. The company expects the majority of HMS' employees to join its U.S. operations.

"This acquisition enables TerrAscend to expand its footprint into another robust limited license medical cannabis market with strong, long-term growth potential. By combining HMS with our industry leading scaled operations in the adjacent states of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we will leverage our strong management team and corporate support functions to drive economies of scale," said Jason Ackerman, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TerrAscend.

Upon closing of the deal in the first quarter of 2021, HMS' entire economics will be retained by TerrAscend through full ownership of HMS Health, LLC and a master services agreement with HMS Processing, LLC. The transfer of the entire equity of HMS Processing is expected to close in April 2022.

TerrAscend expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to it on an EBITDA basis.

TerrAscend has vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and California, in addition to operating as a licensed producer in Canada. The company operates a chain of Apothecarium dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities on both the East and West coasts.

Separately, Curaleaf said the completion of the HMS transaction will allow it to move ahead with its proposed acquisition of Maryland Compassionate Care and Wellness, LLC or MCCW, which operates a 55,000 square foot co-located cultivation and processing facility in Taneytown, Maryland and a dispensary in Gaithersburg, Maryland under the Herbology brand.

Curaleaf also announced the closing of its sale of Curaleaf Maryland, Inc., which holds a processing license in Cumberland, Maryland, for a total consideration of $4 million. The company noted that the divestiture, which closed on November 1, 2020, supports its strategy for optimizing its vertically integrated presence in Maryland.

