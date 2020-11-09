European Economics Preview: Germany's Foreign Trade Data Due

Foreign trade data from Germany and investor confidence from euro area are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.45 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is set to release Swiss unemployment data for October. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 3.4 percent from 3.3 percent in September.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's foreign trade figures. Exports are forecast to grow 2 percent on month and imports to rise 2.1 percent in September.

At 3.00 am ET, foreign trade figures are due from Austria. In the meantime, GDP data is due from the Czech Republic.

At 4.25 am ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is scheduled to speak via videoconference at the Green Horizon Summit.

At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence data is due for November. Economists forecast the index to fall to -15.0 from -8.3 in October.

