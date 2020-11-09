Malaysia Industrial Production Rises In September

Malaysia's industrial production rose at a faster rate in September, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose 1.0 percent year-on-year in September, following a 0.2 percent increase in August. Economists had forecast a growth of 1.7 percent.

The growth in production was mainly due to the rise in the manufacturing output.

Factory output rose 4.3 percent yearly in September, following a 2.2 percent increase in the previous month.

Among other sectors, the mining and quarrying output decreased 9.6 percent and electricity output fell 2.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 0.5 percent in September.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate fell to 4.6 percent in September from 4.7 percent in August.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 737,500 in September from 741,600 in the previous month.

The number of employed increased to 15.19 million in September from 15.15 million in the prior month.

The labor force participation rate remained unchanged at 68.4 percent in September.

