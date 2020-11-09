Japan Leading Index Highest In More Than A Year

Japan's leading index rose to the highest in over a year in September, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 92.9 in September from 88.5 in August. Economists had expected a reading of 88.6.

The latest reading was the highest since July last year, when it was 93.7.

The coincident index increased to 80.8 in September from 79.4 in the previous month.

Economists had forecast a score of 79.0. The latest reading was the highest since March.

The lagging index rose to 92.2 in September from 91.3 in the prior month.

