Swiss Jobless Rate Falls In October

Switzerland's jobless rate declined marginally in October, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Monday.

The jobless rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in October from 3.4 percent in September. Economists had expected a rate of 3.4 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.2 percent in October. Economists had forecast the rate of 3.3 percent.

The number of registered unemployed increased by 558 persons from the previous month to 149,118 in October.

The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 declined to 3.3 percent in October from 3.6 percent in the prior month.

