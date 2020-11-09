Greece Industrial Production Falls Further

Greece's industrial production declined further in September, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Monday.

Industrial production fell by a working-day-adjusted 2.4 percent year-on-year in September, following a 4.0 percent decline in August.

Among sectors, mining and quarrying grew 1.3 percent annually in September. Production of water supply and manufacturing rose by 3.3 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, electricity supply declined 9.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production grew 9.6 percent in September, after a 14.9 percent fall in the prior month.

