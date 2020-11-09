Portugal Trade Deficit Falls In September

Portugal's foreign trade deficit fell in September, amid declines in both exports and imports, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.

The trade deficit fell to EUR 1.09 billion in September from EUR 1.73 billion in the same month last year. In August, the deficit was EUR 1.13 million.

Exports fell 0.4 percent year-on-year in September, following a 1.9 percent decline in August.

Imports declined 9.9 percent annually in September, following a 10.4 percent fall in the previous month.

On a month-on-month basis, exports increased 32.6 percent and imports grew 24.1 percent.

In the third quarter, exports and imports fell by 3.3 percent and 13.8 percent, respectively, from a year ago.

