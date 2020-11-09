Bay Street Likely To Open On Strong Note

Canadian shares look headed for a bright start Monday morning, buoyed by Democrat Joe Biden's win in the U.S. presidential election, and on encouraging news on the vaccine front.

U.S. futures are up sharply and the major European are up with handsome gains. Higher crude oil futures may trigger hectic buying in the energy space, while gold stocks may struggle a bit following a sharp drop in bullion prices.

In vaccine news, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE announced that the first set of results from the phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial provides initial evidence of the vaccine's ability to prevent COVID-19.

The results were based on the first interim efficacy analysis conducted on November 8, 2020 by an external, independent Data Monitoring Committee from the phase 3 clinical study. The Committee has not reported any serious safety concerns.

The Canadian market ended slightly lower on Friday, snapping a four-day winning streak. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 15.34 points or 0.09% at 16,282.83, after scaling a low of 16,236.62 and a high of 16,378.55 intraday. The index gained nearly 4.5% in the week.

Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED.TO) reported a second quarter loss of C$0.09 per share compared to profit of C$0.25, a year ago. Net loss attributable to Canopy was C$32.06 million compared to profit of C$258.92 million.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) reported fiscal Q1 2021 total and cannabis net revenue of $67.8 million, a slight increase from the $67.5 million in the prior quarter.

Asian markets ended on a high note on Monday, riding on news about Biden's victory in the U.S. presidential election.

European markets are up sharply, riding on Biden's win over Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election, and positive news on coronavirus vaccine front.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are rising over $4.00 or about 10.6% at $41.16 a barrel.

Gold futures for December are down $57.70 or 2.96% at $1,894.00 an ounce, while Silver futures for December are down $1.077 or 4.2% at $24.585 an ounce.

