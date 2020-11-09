logo
McDonald's Plans To Unveil New Crispy Chicken Sandwich In U.S. Early Next Year

McDonald's Corp. (MCD) said it plans to unveil a new Crispy Chicken Sandwich in the U.S. early next year and expects mid-single digit Systemwide sales growth in 2021 and 2022.

The fast-food giant said that systemwide sales growth for 2021 is as compared to 2019. It expects unit expansion to contribute 1.5% to 2% to Systemwide sales growth in 2022.

The company expects capital expenditures of about $2.3 billion, about half of which will be directed towards new unit expansion.

McDonald's said it has significant opportunity to expand its chicken offerings, a category that is growing faster than beef. It includes leveraging the global strength of Chicken McNuggets and the McChicken sandwich. The company plans to introduce a new Crispy Chicken Sandwich in the U.S. early next year.

The company announced a new digital experience growth engine, "MyMcDonald's." It will offer customers the fast and easy experiences. Customers will receive tailored offers, be able to participate in a new loyalty program and easily order and receive McDonald's food through the channel of their choice. One key component of "MyMcDonald's" starts in the coming weeks in the Phoenix area in the U.S. with a pilot of a new loyalty program.

The company expects digital sales to exceed $10 billion or nearly 20% of Systemwide sales across its top six markets in 2020. The company expects to launch "MyMcDonald's" across top six markets by the end of 2021.

McDonald's aims to source 100% of guest packaging from renewable, recycled, or certified sources by 2025. It also aims to donate millions of pounds of quality food from supply chain and restaurants to neighbors in need in 2020; and reduce barriers to employment for over 2 million people worldwide.

Earlier today, McDonald's reported a profit for the third-quarter that increased about 10 percent from last year, reflecting stronger operating performance in the U.S. due to higher sales-driven restaurant margins, partly offset by sales performance declines in the International Operated Markets and International Developmental Licensed Markets segments as a result of COVID-19.

Total revenues for the third-quarter decreased 2 percent. Quarterly global comparable sales declined 2.2 percent.

