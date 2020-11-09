European Markets Close On Upbeat Note On U.S. Election News, Vaccine Hopes

European closed on a buoyant note on Monday as stock prices went on a trip up north on widespread buying thanks to encouraging news on the coronavirus vaccine front, and on positive reaction to Democrat Joe Biden's win in the U.S. Presidential election.

Incumbent President Donald Trump is yet to concede the election, and is reportedly launching lawsuits in several states. However, investors went on a buying spree today, as analysts are of the view that Trump's election lawsuits are unlikely to pass legal muster.

Coronavirus cases are continuing to surge, but the bulls in the market were keen on building up positions.

The pan European Stoxx 600 surged up 3.98%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 4.67%, Germany's DAX jumped 4.94% and France's CAC 40 soared 7.57%, while Switzerland's SMI ended with a gain of 0.92%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey all ended with handsome gains.

Oil stocks were in demand after crude oil prices climbed higher.

In the UK market, Rolls-Royce Holdings soared nearly 44%, while IAG rallied 25.5%. Informa, British Land Company, Compass Group and Land Securities gained 20 to 22%.

Taylor Wimpey shares surged up 18.6% after the company delivered a bullish update on the country's housing market.

Associated British Foods, Prudential, Standard Chartered, Barclays Group, Whitbread, Melrose, BP, Coca-Cola, Legal & General, Smith & Nephewy, Royal Dutch Shell and Barratt Developments surged up 12 to 18.5%.

In the German market, Lufthansa moved up over 5%. Thyssenkrupp, Continental, Bayer, RWE, MTU Aero Engines, BMW, Deutsche Bank, Adidas, Covestro, BASF, SAP and Allianz gained 2 to 4%.

Volkswagen gained about 3% after the company's subsidary Traton SE signed an agreement to buy remaining stake in Navistar International Corp.

Infineon Technologies gained nearly 4% on strong results and positive earnings guidance. After posting in-line results for the fourth quarter, the company forecast that revenue would grow by nearly 23% in the year ahead.

In France, Airbus, Valeo, Societe Generale, Veolia, ArcelorMittal, STMicroElectronics, Peugeot, Credit Agricole and WorldLine gained 3 to 4.5%. Publicis Groupe, Engie, Sodexo, Renault, Capgemini, Saint Gobain, Vinci and Accor also ended sharply higher.

In economic news, German exports grew by a more than expected 2.3% in September, while imports fell unexpectedly by 0.1%, data from Destatis revealed.

France's economic activity was expected to be reduced by 12% of normal levels this month as a result of the new lockdown, the Bank of France said.

Eurozone investor confidence weakened for the second straight month in November, reflecting the negative impact of the on the economic recovery process, survey data from Sentix showed on Monday.

The investor confidence index fell to -10.0 in November from -8.3 in October. The score was expected to drop to -15.0.

Switzerland's jobless rate declined marginally in October, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed. The jobless rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 3.3% in October from 3.4% in September. Economists had expected a rate of 3.4%.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.2% in October. Economists had forecast the rate of 3.3%.

On the vaccine front, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE announced that the first set of results from the phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial provides initial evidence of the vaccine's ability to prevent COVID-19.

The results were based on the first interim efficacy analysis conducted on November 8, 2020 by an external, independent Data Monitoring Committee from the phase 3 clinical study. The Committee has not reported any serious safety concerns.

