Singapore Stock Market May See Additional Support

The Singapore stock market rebounded on Monday, one session after halting the four-day winning streak in which it had surged almost 165 points or 6 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 2,610-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is broadly positive on hopes for a Covid-19 vaccine. The European markets were sharply higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and property stocks, while the industrials were mixed.

For the day, the index jumped 30.68 points or 1.19 percent to finish at 2,609.36 after trading between 2,600.67 and 2,622.98. Volume was 1.74 billion shares worth 1.24 billion Singapore dollars. There were 319 gainers and 155 decliners.

Among the actives, Venture Corporation surged 4.54 percent, while Dairy Farm International soared 3.92 percent, DBS Group spiked 2.05 percent, Singapore Press Holdings accelerated 2.00 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation rallied 1.90 percent, Singapore Exchange jumped 1.87 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering climbed 1.69 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust gathered 1.60 percent, City Developments perked 1.52 percent, Singapore Airlines sank 1.44 percent, Keppel Corp advanced 1.29 percent, Wilmar international gained 1.15 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust added 1.04 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.98 percent, Thai Beverage rose 0.79 percent, Genting Singapore increased 0.73 percent, Comfort DelGro improved 0.70 percent, Ascendas REIT added 0.63 percent, SembCorp Industries lost 0.60 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding gained 0.53 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust fell 0.48 percent, SATS was up 0.32 percent and Hongkong Land Holdings, SingTel and CapitaLand Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as stocks skyrocketed to open Monday before giving ground as the day progressed and finished on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

The Dow surged 834.57 points or 2.95 percent to finish at 29,157.97, while the NASDAQ plummeted 181.45 points or 1.53 percent to end at 11,713.78 and the S&P 500 jumped 41.06 points or 1.17 percent to close at 3,550.50.

The early rally on Wall Street came following upbeat results from a phase 3 study of the vaccine being developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX).

The vaccine news added to positive sentiment generated in reaction to the weekend's news that Democratic candidate Joe Biden's is projected to win the presidential election.

However, President Donald Trump has refused to concede the race, alleging widespread voter fraud with no evidence and launching legal challenges in several key states.

The NASDAQ's slide came as traders moved money out of tech stocks that benefited from the coronavirus pandemic.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Monday as positive news about a potential coronavirus vaccine outweighed reports showing spikes in new infections. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $3.15 or 8.5 percent at $40.29 a barrel.

