New Zealand Rate Decision On Tap For Wednesday

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce tis decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBNZ is widely expected to keep its Official Cash Rate steady at 0.25 percent.

Australia will see November results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac Bank; in October, the index jumped 11.9 percent to a score of 105.

South Korea will release October figures for unemployment, with forecasts calling for the jobless rate to fall to 3.6 percent from 3.9 percent in September.

Indonesia will provide September data for retail sales; in August, sales were down 9.2 percent on year.

Japan will see October numbers for machine tool orders; in September, orders were down 15.0 percent on year.

Economic News

