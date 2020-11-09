logo
Economy And The Numbers
Plus   Neg
Share
Email

Philippines GDP Sinks 11.5% On Year In Q3

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

The Philippines' gross domestic product contracted 11.5 percent on year in the third quarter of 2020, the Philippines Statistics Authority said on Tuesday.

That missed expectations for a decline of 9.8 percent following the 16.9 percent contraction in the three months prior.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, gross domestic product was up 8.0 percent - roughly in line with expectations following the 15.2 percent fall in the previous three months.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2020 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap