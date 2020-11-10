European Economics Preview: UK Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment from the UK and economic confidence from Germany are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 1.30 am ET, the French statistical office is scheduled to issue unemployment data for the third quarter. The jobless rate is expected to rise to 7.9 percent from 7.1 percent in the second quarter.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 4.8 percent in three months to September from 4.5 percent in three months to August.

In the meantime, Statistics Norway is set to issue consumer and producer prices for October. Inflation is expected to rise marginally to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent in September.

At 2.45 am ET, France's industrial production data is due. Output is seen rising 0.8 percent in September versus 1.3 percent in October.

At 3.00 am ET, consumer prices from the Czech Republic and Hungary are due. The Czech inflation is forecast to fall to 3 percent in October from 3.2 percent in September.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases industrial production for September. Economists forecast industrial output to drop 2 percent on month, in contrast to a 7.7 percent rise in August.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic sentiment index is seen at 41.7 in November versus 56.1 in October.

