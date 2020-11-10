Japan Eco Watchers Current Conditions, Outlook Rise In October

A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese increased further in October, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the current situation of the economy, increased to 54.5 in October from 49.3 in September. Economists had forecast a score of 57.6.

However, a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.

The outlook index that signals future activity rose to 49.1 in October from 48.3 in the previous month. Economists had expected a score of 59.2.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.