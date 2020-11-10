Finland Industrial Production Drops In September

Finland's industrial production dropped for the first time in three months in September, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production fell 2.1 percent month-on-month in September, after a 1.8 percent rise in August.

The latest production was the lowest since April, when it was 2.7 percent.

Manufacturing output rose 1.4 percent monthly in September, while production in mining and quarrying industry grew 20.9 percent.

Among industries, production in electrical and electronics industry decreased 7.3 percent. Production in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply production and metal industry fell by 7.9 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.

On a yearly basis, industrial output declined 6.0 percent in September, following a 2.8 percent fall in the previous month.

During January to September, output declined by 3.5 percent from the year ago, data showed.

Another report from Statistics Finland showed that new orders in manufacturing declined 10.9 percent year-on-year in September, following a 16.5 percent fall in August. Orders have declined continuously for nine months.

