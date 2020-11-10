Slovakia Industrial Production Continues To Fall

Slovakia industrial production continued to decline in September, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production fell a working day adjusted 0.2 percent year-on-year in September, following a 0.9 percent decrease in August. Economists had expected a 2.0 percent fall.

Production for manufacturing declined 2.0 percent yearly in September.

Meanwhile, production for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning sector output, and mining and quarrying rose by 13.4 percent and 13.3 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial production grew a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in September.

