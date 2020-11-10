South Africa Manufacturing Output Decline Slows In September

South Africa's manufacturing output declined further in September, albeit at a softer pace, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.

Manufacturing output fell 2.6 percent year-on-year in September, following an 11.1 percent decline in August.

The biggest negative contribution came mainly from basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery, motor vehicles trade and other transport equipment, wood industry, paper, publishing and printing, and petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products.

On a month-on-month basis, manufacturing output rose 3.2 percent in September, after a 3.3 percent growth in the preceding month.

During the three months ended in September, manufacturing output gained 32.9 percent, after a 21.0 percent increase in the preceding period.

