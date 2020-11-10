Croatia Producer Prices Fall Further

Croatia's producer prices declined further in October, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index fell 5.6 percent year-on-year in October, following a 4.6 percent decrease in September. Prices fell for the eighth month in a row.

Prices in domestic market decreased 2.4 percent annually in October and those in foreign market fell 9.4 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.6 percent in October, following a 0.4 percent decrease in the previous month. Prices declined for the third straight month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.