Hungary Inflation Eases In October

Hungary's consumer price inflation eased in October, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent year-on-year in October, after a 3.4 percent increase in September. Economists had expected a rise of 3.1 percent.

The slowdown in inflation was mainly due to a more moderate annual price rise measured for food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and decrease in prices of motor fuels, the agency said.

Price for food gained 6.5 percent annually in October and those of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 6.1 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in October, after a 0.4 percent fall in the previous month.

Core consumer prices rose 3.8 percent annually in October and increased 0.4 percent from the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, gained 3.0 percent annually in October and rose 0.2 percent from the prior month.

