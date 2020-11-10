Turkish Jobless Rate Falls In August

Turkey's jobless rate fell in August, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate eased to a seasonally adjusted 13.2 percent in August from 13.5 percent in July. In the same month last year, the rate was 14.0 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate fell to 13.2 percent in August from 14.0 percent in the same month last year. In July, the unemployment rate was 13.4 percent.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, fell to 26.1 percent in August from 27.4 percent in the previous year. The rate was 25.9 percent in the previous month.

The number of unemployed persons fell to 4.194 million in August from 4.650 million in the same month last year.

