Denmark Inflation Slows In October

Denmark's consumer price inflation eased in October, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in October, after a 0.6 percent increase in September.

The consumer price index for October is affected by Covid-19, as the drop in price observations has been slightly larger than normal, the agency said.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased the most by 11.5 percent in October, mainly due to higher prices for cigarettes.

Communication cost had the largest decline of 2.9 percent, due to lower prices for telecommunications services.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy and fresh food, eased to 0.9 percent in October from 1.0 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in October.

