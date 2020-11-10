logo
Garmin Includes Pregnancy Tracking Feature To Garmin Connect, Smartwatches

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), said Tuesday it has launched a pregnancy tracking feature, which will provide moms-to-be a snapshot of their pregnancy alongside their other health, wellness and activity data.

Through the Garmin Connect app and compatible Garmin smartwatch, users can log pregnancy-related symptoms, track baby movement, create customizable reminders, and receive exercise and nutrition tips.

The pregnancy tracking, created for women by women, is Garmin's latest women's health feature after the launch of menstrual cycle tracking in 2019.

Pregnancy tracking is activated from the Garmin Connect app on a compatible smartphone within the menstrual cycle tracking feature, allowing women to easily transition from logging their cycle to tracking a current pregnancy.

The feature is available for many of Garmin's wearables, including the Venu, vvoactive, Forerunner and fenix series through the Connect IQ store. Pregnancy tracking is also available on the vvomove series through the Women's Health Tracking widget.

Some of the key features of pregnancy tracking include entering the baby's due date and tracking progress on a pregnancy timeline. Users can learn how fitness and performance metrics fluctuate during pregnancy, with the option to adjust heart rate alerts, monitor hydration and even pause training status completely.

They will be able to receive education on symptoms to expect and nutrition tips. Further, uses can create customized reminders that will be delivered directly to their smartwatch to drink water, log symptoms, and do Kegel exercises.

Users can manually log more than 30 symptoms, three types of baby movement, blood glucose levels, and notes. They will also be able to use the Pregnancy Tracking Connect IQ app to log this information from a compatible smartwatch.

Contraction Timer Connect IQ app enables the mom and labor partner to track the duration and frequency of labor contractions from a compatible Garmin smartwatch.

