Healthcare IPOs Of This Week

The IPO activity is back on track in the post-election week and the following are the healthcare companies that are set for market debut this week.

1. IN8bio Inc.

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cancer therapies by employing allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells.

The company is scheduled to list its shares on the NASDAQ, under the ticker symbol "INAB", on November 11. About 4.69 million shares are expected to be sold in the IPO for $15 to $17 per share, with a maximum amount of $91.64 million expected to be raised from the offering.

The underwriters have been an option to purchase up to 703,125 additional shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any.

Underwriters:

Barclays, Cantor, and Mizuho Securities.

Pipeline & Near-term Catalysts:

IN8bio is the first company to advance genetically modified gamma-delta T cells into the clinic. Although chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) cell therapies have demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of blood cancers, they have not shown similar results in solid tumors. The company believes its approach to genetically engineering gamma-delta T cells will enable better treatment of solid tumors.

The lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates include INB-200 and INB-100.

-- INB-200 is under phase I study for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma, or GBM, with topline results expected in 2021.

-- INB-100 is under a phase I dose-escalation trial for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, or HSCT. The preliminary data from the first cohort of this clinical trial is expected in 2022.

The preclinical programs include INB-400, an allogenic drug-resistant gamma-delta T cell therapy and INB-300, a drug-resistant CAR gamma-delta T cell therapy. The preclinical programs and indications are in an early stage of development.

2. Compass Therapeutics Inc.

Compass Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics to treat both solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

The company is scheduled make its debut on the NASDAQ Capital Market, listing its shares under the ticker symbol "CMPX", on November 13. Nine million shares are expected to be sold in the IPO for $5 to $6 per share and company expects to raise $50 million.

The underwriters have an option for a period of 30 days to purchase an additional 1.35 million shares.

Underwriters:

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and Stifel.

Pipeline & near-term Catalysts:

The company's pipeline includes differentiated antibodies and multispecifics designed to effectively engage T cells and innate cells to promote tumor-specific activation or reverse immune suppression.

The lead drug candidate is CTX-471, which has completed a dose-escalating stage, as a monotherapy, in a phase I trial, with dose expansion stage of the trial ongoing. The dose expansion portion of the trial is expected to be completed by the second half of 2021.

An IND application, seeking to initiate a second phase I trial of CTX-471 in combination with Herceptin in selected human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, or Her2 positive tumors is expected to be filed by early 2021.

In addition to CTX-471, the company is also developing a portfolio of bispecific antibody product candidates like CTX-8371 and CTX-8573, which are currently in preclinical development.

