Singapore Stock Market May Spin Its Wheels On Wednesday

The Singapore stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, soaring more than 125 points or 4.9 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 2,700-point plateau although it's likely to open under pressure on Wednesday.

The global forecast is cloudy, with continued optimism for a Covid-19 vaccination likely countered by profit taking following recent rallies. The European were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished sharply higher on Tuesday with broadly based gains, especially from the travel, finance and property stocks.

For the day, the index spiked 95.64 points or 3.67 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,705.00 after trading as low as 2,662.32. Volume was 2.81 billion shares worth 3.06 billion Singapore dollars. There were 304 gainers and 218 decliners.

Among the actives, Singapore Airlines skyrocketed 13.99 percent, while SATS surged 11.46 percent, Dairy Farm International soared 8.96 percent, Hongkong Land spiked 7.69 percent, Venture Corporation plunged 7.05 percent, Genting Singapore accelerated 6.52 percent, DBS Group rallied 6.32 percent, City Developments jumped 6.16 percent, Comfort DelGro climbed 5.59 percent, Thai Beverage gathered 5.47 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust tumbled 5.31 percent, CapitaLand perked 4.92 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust advanced 4.21 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering added 4.14 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation gained 3.63 percent, SingTel rose 3.26 percent, Keppel Corp increased 3.18 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust improved 3.09 percent, Singapore Exchange dropped 3.02 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 2.95 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was up 2.12 percent, Wilmar International lost 1.83 percent, SembCorp Industries gained 1.21 percent and Ascendas REIT, CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Singapore Press Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street in inconsistent as the Dow opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green - but the NASDAQ and S&P 500 spent most of the day in negative territory.

The Dow jumped 262.95 points or 0.90 percent to finish at 29,420, while the NASDAQ plunged 159.93 points or 1.37 percent to end at 11,553.86 and the S&P 500 fell 4.97 points or 0.14 percent to close at 3,545.53.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came as traders continued to cycle out of tech stocks that benefited from the pandemic, such as Zoom (ZM) and Amazon (AMZN).

The shift comes as upbeat news about a vaccine being developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) has generated optimism that may return to normal next year. However, there could be more pain between now and then, as coronavirus cases in the U.S. continue to spike and have now topped 10 million.

Traders are also keeping an eye on developments in Washington as President Donald Trump continues to refuse to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

Crude oil futures ended sharply higher Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session as optimism over a potential coronavirus vaccine continued to outweigh worries about the energy demand outlook. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $1.07 or 2.7 percent at $41.36 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis