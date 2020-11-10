Losses May Accelerate For Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday snapped the six-day winning streak in which it had soared more than 570 points or 4.7 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 13,080-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.

The global forecast is cloudy, with continued optimism for a Covid-19 vaccination likely countered by profit taking following recent rallies. The European were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Tuesday as losses from the stocks were mitigated by support from the financial shares.

For the day, the index shed 45.75 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 13,081.72 after trading between 13,022.92 and 13,142.22.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial spiked 2.02 percent, while Mega Financial added 0.87 percent, CTBC Financial jumped 2.41 percent, Fubon Financial accelerated 2.11 percent, First Financial gathered 1.90 percent, E Sun Financial gained 1.38 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tumbled 1.64 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tanked 2.52 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.49 percent, Largan Precision climbed 1.07 percent, Catcher Technology advanced 1.08 percent, MediaTek plunged 2.28 percent, Formosa Plastic soared 3.79 percent, Asia Cement rose 0.60 percent and Taiwan Cement was up 0.97 percent.

The lead from Wall Street in inconsistent as the Dow opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green - but the NASDAQ and S&P 500 spent most of the day in negative territory.

The Dow jumped 262.95 points or 0.90 percent to finish at 29,420, while the NASDAQ plunged 159.93 points or 1.37 percent to end at 11,553.86 and the S&P 500 fell 4.97 points or 0.14 percent to close at 3,545.53.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came as traders continued to cycle out of tech stocks that benefited from the pandemic, such as Zoom (ZM) and Amazon (AMZN).

The shift comes as upbeat news about a vaccine being developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) has generated optimism that may return to normal next year. However, there could be more pain between now and then, as coronavirus cases in the U.S. continue to spike and have now topped 10 million.

Traders are also keeping an eye on developments in Washington as President Donald Trump continues to refuse to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

Crude oil futures ended sharply higher Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session as optimism over a potential coronavirus vaccine continued to outweigh worries about the energy demand outlook. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $1.07 or 2.7 percent at $41.36 a barrel.

