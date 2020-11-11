logo
Tilt Holdings, Kanabo Research Expand Partnership To Develop CE Certified Inhalation Device

Tilt Holdings Inc., a business solutions provider to the cannabis industry, said it has expanded the partnership between its wholly-owned inhalation technology subsidiary, Jupiter Research LLC, and Kanabo Research Ltd., an Israel-based developer of cannabis and CBD-derived medical cannabis solutions as well as inhalation devices.

Under the expanded partnership, the companies plan to develop and bring to the European market a CE certified medical device for vaporization of THC and CBD.

Cannabidiol or CBD is a naturally occurring cannabinoid constituent of cannabis. It is a chemical in the marijuana plant often used for medicinal purposes, and does not have the intoxicating effects like those caused by tetrahydrocannabinol or THC.

Jupiter and Kanabo had earlier collaborated to obtain medical device registration for Jupiter's flagship product, the Liquid9 or L-9, currently approved for use in hospitals and clinical trials in Israel.

The L-9 is being tested for safety, accuracy and durability so that new generations of the device will be able to satisfy the requirements to receive a CE marking for a medically certified inhalation device.

Under the terms of the expanded partnership, Jupiter and Kanabo intend to develop a new, medically certified inhalation device, specifically designed to meet the directives outlined in the European Union or EU Medical Devices Regulation (MDR) in 2021.

Kanabo will become the medical platform's exclusive distributor in the EU and work with medical cannabis pharmacies to bring the platform to millions of patients.

"The European cannabis and CBD marketplace is well-positioned for significant growth over the next five years. Our partnership with Kanabo will enable us to set a new standard for medically certified inhalation devices that will give us a competitive advantage," said Mark Scatterday, CEO of Tilt, and founder of Jupiter.

"With eyes set on the growth in Germany, the largest cannabis market in Europe, we will capitalize on the power of Jupiter's engineering team and our regulatory and R&D expertise in the inhalation space, to deliver a first-of-its-kind medically certified inhalation device that enables us to sell medical cannabis extracts for inhalation across the EU and elsewhere," said Avihu Tamir, CEO of Kanabo

Phoenix, Arizona-based Tilt's core businesses in addition to Jupiter include Blackbird Holdings Corp., a supplier of software and logistics solutions provider for wholesale and retail distributors; and cannabis operations Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts as well as Standard Farms, LLC in Pennsylvania.

