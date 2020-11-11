South Korea Jobless Rate Increases In October

South Korea's unemployment rate rose in October, data from Statistics Korea revealed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 4.2 percent in October from 3.9 percent in September. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.5 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate increased to 3.7 percent in October from 3.6 percent in the previous month.

The number of unemployed increased to 1.02 million in October from 1.0 million in the preceding month. Compared to a year ago, the figure rose by 164,000 persons.

The number of employed persons decreased by 421,000 year-on-year to 27.088 million in October.

Economic News

