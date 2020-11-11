Sweden Unemployment Rate Rises In October

Sweden's unemployment rate increased in October from the previous year, data from the Swedish Public Employment Service, or AMV, showed on Wednesday.

The registered jobless rate increased to 8.8 percent in October from 7.1 percent in the same month last year.

The number of registered unemployed increased by over 97,000 to 4.55 million persons in October from 3.57 million in the last year.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 18 to 24 age group, grew to 12.1 percent in October from 9.2 percent in the same period last year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.