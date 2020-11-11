Romania Inflation Slows In October

Romania's consumer price inflation eased for the third straight month in October, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 2.24 percent year-on-year in October, after a 2.50 percent increase in September. Economists had expected 2.3 percent inflation.

Food prices increased 4.34 percent and prices of non-food goods rose 0.60 percent. Service costs grew 2.85 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.22 percent in October.

Annual inflation, based on the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, eased to 1.8 percent in October from 2.1 percent in September.

