Lithuania Producer Prices Decline Slows In October

Lithuania's producer prices declined further in October, albeit at a softer pace, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index decreased 9.2 percent year-on-year in October, following a 10.2 percent decrease in September.

Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices fell 1.7 percent annually in October, following a 2.2 percent decline in the preceding month.

Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market decreased by 6.9 percent annually in October. Prices for products sold on the foreign market fell by 10.9 percent from a year ago.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.3 percent in October, after 1.0 percent fall in the prior month.

Another data from Statistics Lithuania showed that the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP rose 0.5 percent yearly in October.

On a monthly basis, the HICP remained unchanged in October.

Economic News

