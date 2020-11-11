Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: FPRX, ZSAN, IVA, TDOC, INO...

What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) is up over 310% at $21.95 in pre-market trading Wednesday, on the back of positive topline results from a phase II trial of its drug candidate Bemarituzumab in patients with fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b-positive (FGFR2b+), HER2-negative front-line advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, dubbed FIGHT.

2. Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is up over 12% at $0.54 in pre-market trading today, adding to yesterday's gain of nearly 19%. Last month, the company received a complete response letter from the FDA for Qtrypta, proposed for the acute treatment for migraine.

3. Inventiva S.A. (IVA) is up more than 8% at $13.93 in pre-market hours today, following positive FDA feedback to advance its lead drug candidate Lanifibranor into a pivotal phase III trial in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The regulatory agency has indicated that the company's clinical strategy to conduct a single pivotal Phase III trial may be sufficient to support the filing of a new drug application in the U.S.

4. Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT), a commercial pharmaceutical company, is up over 7% at $0.44 in pre-market trading Wednesday on no news. The company is slated to make a presentation at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 17, 2020.

5. Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) is up over 4% at $179.80 in pre-market hours today on no news. Last month, the company reported strong financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2020, and also raised its full year outlook.

In the Red

1. Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) is down over 7% at $2.13 in pre-market hours, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up over 26% yesterday on no news. The company's lead drug candidate Pepinemab had failed to meet the primary endpoints in a phase II trial in patients with early manifest and prodromal Huntington's disease in September of this year.

2. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) is down over 3% at $11.06 in pre-market hours today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up more than a 35% yesterday after the company provided a general update, including near-term expectations for its COVID-19 DNA vaccine development program and a clinical program update for its DNA medicines portfolio.

