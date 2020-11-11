Portugal Consumer Prices Decline As Estimated

Portugal's consumer prices declined in October, as initially estimated, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index fell 0.1 percent year-on-year in October, same as seen in September, as estimated.

The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, fell 0.1 percent in October, following a 0.2 percent decline in the previous month, as initially estimated.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in October, after a 1.0 percent increase in the previous month, in line with the initial estimate.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.6 percent annually in October, after a 0.8 percent decline in the prior month, as estimated.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP fell 0.1 percent in October, after a 0.8 percent rise in the preceding month, as initially estimated.

