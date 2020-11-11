Vaccine Optimism May Lead To Broad Based Strength On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a higher open on Wednesday, with both the Dow and the Nasdaq futures moving to the upside.

The Dow futures are currently up by 197 points, suggesting the blue chip index is likely to extend the strong upward move seen over the two previous sessions.

The advance seen on Tuesday lifted the Dow to its best closing level in nine months, as traders continued to react positively to the upbeat news about a potential vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq futures have also shown a notable move to the upside, pointing to a rebound by tech stocks following the sharp pullback seen earlier in the week.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq reached a record intraday high in early trading on Monday before showing a substantial downturn and extending the decline on Tuesday.

Today's advance by the Nasdaq futures suggests traders may be looking to get back into tech stocks after cycling out of the sector over the two previous sessions.

Nonetheless, overall trading may be somewhat subdued due to the Veterans Day holiday, as banks and the bond are closed and no major U.S. economic data is scheduled to be released.

Stocks turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday, as the Dow added to the strong gain posted in the previous session but the tech-heavy Nasdaq extended the sharp pullback seen over the course of the trading day on Monday.

The major averages closed mixed for the second straight session. While the Dow advanced 262.95 points or 0.9 percent to 29,420.92, the S&P 500 edged down 4.97 points or 0.1 percent to 3,545.53 and the Nasdaq tumbled 159.93 points or 1.4 percent to 11,553.86.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came as traders continued to cycle out of tech stocks that benefited from the coronavirus pandemic and into cyclical stocks that struggled.

Stocks that benefited from the coronavirus-induced lockdowns such as Zoom (ZM), Amazon (AMZN) and Shopify (SHOP) saw further downside after falling sharply on Monday.

The shift comes as upbeat news about a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) has generated optimism may return to normal next year.

However, there could be more pain between now and then, as coronavirus cases in the U.S. continue to spike and have now topped 10 million.

Even the most optimistic projections suggest it will take months to distribute a vaccine, suggesting yesterday's spike to record highs may have been overdone.

The Dow benefited from an advance by shares of Boeing (BA), which spiked by 5.2 percent after a report from Reuters said the FAA is set to lift its grounding order on the aerospace giant's 737 MAX as early as next week.

Traders also kept an eye on the latest developments in Washington, as President Donald Trump continues to refuse to concede to Joe Biden.

The Supreme Court also attracted attention, as Justices heard arguments in case about Obamacare that could lead to the entire healthcare reform law being struck down.

Tobacco stocks showed a substantial move to the upside on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Tobacco Index up by 4.9 percent. The index ended the session at a nine-month closing high.

Considerable strength was also visible among housing stocks, as reflected by the 4 percent spike by the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index.

Homebuilder D.R. Horton (DHI) moved sharply higher after reporting better than expected fourth quarter results, raising its dividend and providing upbeat guidance.

Natural gas and oil stocks also saw significant strength, with the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index and the NYSE Arca Oil Index jumping by 3.9 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.

On the other hand, software stocks saw substantial weakness on the day, resulting in a 3.5 percent nosedive by the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index.

CyberArk Software (CYBR) posted a steep loss after reporting third quarter earnings that beat estimates but on weaker than expected revenue. The cybersecurity company also forecast fourth quarter revenue below expectations.

Gold stocks also ended yesterday's sell-off despite a rebound by the price of the precious metal, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index tumbling by 3.4 percent.

Significant weakness was also visible among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 3 percent slump by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are climbing $0.91 to $42.27 a barrel after jumping $1.07 to $41.36 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,863, down $13.40 compared to the previous session's close of $1,876.40. On Tuesday, gold surged $22.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 105.49 yen compared to the 105.30 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1756 compared to yesterday's $1.1815.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday as hopes of a successful coronavirus vaccine and receding U.S. political uncertainty helped offset worries about a surge in coronavirus cases worldwide.

Chinese shares ended lower after reports the government is seeking to curb the power of internet giants. The benchmark Shanghai CompositeIindex dropped 17.95 points, or 0.5 percent, to 3,342.20, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 74.50 points, or 0.3 percent, to 26,226.98.

Japanese shares rose for the seventh consecutive session and ended at a fresh 29-year high as hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine as well as upbeat company earnings reports outweighed concerns over rising infections globally.

The Nikkei 225 rallied 444.01 points, or 1.8 percent, to 25,349.60, marking its highest closing level since June 1991. The broader Topix closed 1.7 percent higher at 1,729.07.

Banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial rose about 3 percent after an overnight jump in U.S. Treasury yields. Internet service provider DeNA soared 12.4 percent on upbeat half-year earnings.

ANA Holdings dropped 1.1 percent and Japan Airlines gave up 2.1 percent on profit taking after seeing big gains the previous day.

Australian markets rose for the fifth straight session, with financials and energy companies pacing the gainers. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 109.20 points, or 1.7 percent, to 6,449.70, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended up 107.10 points, or 1.6 percent, at 6,651.10.

Qantas Airways rose 1.4 percent, Sydney Airport Holdings rallied 2.4 percent and Webjet soared 4.1 percent on economic recovery hopes.

Santos, Beach Energy and Oil Search climbed 6-8 percent amid an ongoing rally in the oil market sparked by news of an effective Covid-19 vaccine.

Woodside Petroleum surged 6.3 percent. The company reaffirmed that its Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 liquefied natural gas project is on track for a final investment decision in the second half of 2021.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia advanced 2.8 percent despite the country's largest bank reporting a 16 percent decrease in first-quarter cash profit. ANZ jumped 3.2 percent and NAB added 2.6 percent.

Higher iron ore prices helped lift miners, with BHP and Rio Tinto rising around 2 percent. Fortescue Metals fell 1.8 percent on the eve of its annual general meeting. Gold miners Newcrest, Regis Resources and Evolution Mining dropped 1-2 percent.

Seoul stocks rose for an eighth straight session and hit a 2-1/2-year high as foreign investors remained net buyers for the fifth straight day.

The benchmark Kospi surged up 33.04 points, or 1.4 percent, to 2,485.57, its highest close since May 3, 2018, after the release of upbeat trade data and amid hopes of a successful coronavirus vaccine.

Heavyweight Samsung Electronics gained 1.8 percent and biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion soared 7.2 percent.

South Korea's exports rose an annual 20.1 percent in the first 10 days of November on strong chip sales and solid demand from major trading partners, customs data showed.

The country's unemployment rate climbed to a three-month high in October, while the number of employed fell at the fastest pace in six months, another report revealed.

Europe

European stocks are rising for the third straight session on Wednesday as growing hopes that a Covid-19 vaccine is within reach have helped investors shrug off concerns regarding the tightening of measures amid the second wave of infections sweeping through Europe.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has advanced by 1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both up by 0.5 percent.

BAE Systems has moved notably higher. The defense giant said it expects its business to continue growing under the Joe Biden administration.

Bechtle shares have soared. The information company raised its full-year earnings view after reporting an increase in third quarter earnings.

Meanwhile, Dutch bank ABN Amro has moved to the downside. The lender issued a cautious outlook after reporting its lowest income from lending in six years.

Informa has also also slumped. The British business information and events company said it is on track to deliver positive free cash flow from early 2021, with over £1 billion of available liquidity.

Real estate investment trust Workspace Group has also tumbled. After reporting an interim loss, the company has deferred a decision on dividend payment until the full-year.

Cable and harnessing manufacturing firm Leoni has also come under presure after it posted a third quarter net loss of 52 million euros.

Continental AG has also declined. The German automotive parts manufacturing company announced a new outlook for fiscal 2020 based on certain assumptions.

U.S. Economic Reports

No major U.S. economic data is scheduled to be released today due to the Veterans Day holiday.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of fuboTV (FUBO) are soaring in pre-market trading after the streaming TV service reported a wider than expected third quarter loss but on revenues that exceeded estimates. The company also provided upbeat guidance.

Electronic manufacturing company Sanmina (SANM) is also likely to see initial strength after reporting better than expected fiscal fourth quarter results and provided an upbeat outlook.

Shares of Tapestry (TPR) may also move to the upside after Cowen upgraded its rating on the parent of Coach and Kate Spade to Outperform from Market Perform.

On the other hand, shares of Air Products (APD) are likely to come under pressure after the industrial gases company reported weaker than expected fiscal fourth quarter earnings.

Cannabis producer Aurora Cannabis (ACB) is also seeing significant pre-market weakness after announcing plans to raise approximately $125 million through a secondary stock offering.

