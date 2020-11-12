South Korea Import Prices Fall In October

South Korea's import prices declined in October, data from Bank of Korea showed on Thursday.

Import prices declined 11.6 percent year-on-year in October, following a 11.3 percent fall in September.

Export prices decreased 6.4 percent annually in October, following a 5.9 percent fall in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, import prices fell 2.6 percent in October, following a 1.1 percent decrease in the preceding month.

Export prices declined 2.6 percent monthly in October, after remaining unchanged in the prior month.

