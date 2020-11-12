Japan Tertiary Activity Index Rises In September

Japan's tertiary activity rose for the fourth month in a row in September, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Thursday.

The tertiary activity index rose 1.8 percent month-on-month in September, following a 0.8 percent increase in August.

Among the individual components, living and amusement-related services, transport and postal activities, wholesale trade, medical, care and welfare, retail trade, -related services, finance and insurance, and electricity, gas, heat supply and water increased in September.

Meanwhile, real estate, information and communications, flat industries, and goods rental and leasing declined.

On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index declined 9.0 percent in September, following a 8.5 percent fall in the previous month.

