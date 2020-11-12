Romania Industrial Production Increases In September

Romania's industrial production increased in September, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent month-on-month in September.

Manufacturing output rose 2.0 percent monthly in September.

Production in mining and quarrying increased 3.7 percent, while electricity fell 0.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 2.8 percent in September.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production grew 18.7 percent monthly in September and fell 0.1 percent from a year ago.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that industrial turnover gained 21.0 percent month-on-month in September.

On an annual basis, industrial orders rose 5.1 percent in September.

Another data from National Institute of Statistics showed that industrial new orders increased 34.2 percent monthly in September and grew 14.2 percent from a year ago.

