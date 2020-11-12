Hungary Industrial Production Falls As Estimated

Hungary's industrial production declined in September, as initially estimated, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Industrial production fell a working-day adjusted 1.0 percent year-on-year in September, after remaining unchanged in August, as estimated.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production rose 2.2 percent yearly in September, after a 2.0 percent fall in the previous month, as initially estimated.

Output in manufacturing declined 3.3 percent. Production in mining and quarrying declined 26.0 percent, while that in energy industry rose 0.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted industrial production gained 2.3 percent in September, after a 6.3 percent growth in the prior month, in line with the initial estimate.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.