German Consumer Prices Decline As Estimated

Germany's consumer prices decreased in October, as initially estimated, final data from Destatis showed on Thursday.

The consumer prices fell 0.2 percent year-on-year in October, same as seen in September, as initially estimated.

Prices fell for the third time this year.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in October, as estimated.

Prices for energy declined 6.8 percent yearly in October. Excluding energy prices, inflation was 0.6 percent.

Communication cost declined 3.0 percent annually in October and transportation cost fell 2.6 percent. Prices for clothing and footwear, and furnishing, households equipment decreased by 1.8 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Prices for and housing fell 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively. Recreation and culture remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, restaurants and hotels, food and non-alcoholic beverages, miscellaneous goods and services, and education increased in October.

Prices for goods declined 1.5 percent annually in October, while services cost rose 1.0 percent.

The harmonized index of consumer prices fell 0.5 percent annually in October, following a 0.4 percent decline in the previous month, as estimated.

On a monthly basis, the HICP remained unchanged in October, in line with the initial estimate.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.