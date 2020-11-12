Ireland Consumer Prices Continue To Fall

Ireland's consumer prices continued to decline in October, data from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.

Consumer prices declined 1.5 percent year-on-year in October, following a 1.2 percent fall in September.

Prices for communication fell 7.9 percent yearly in October and those of clothing and footwear declined 4.4 percent.

Prices for furnishing, household equipment and routine household maintenance, and transport decreased by 4.0 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.6 percent in October, following a 0.4 percent decrease in the prior month.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 1.5 percent annually in October, following a 1.2 percent decline in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, the HICP declined 0.5 percent in October, following a 0.4 percent fall in the previous month.

