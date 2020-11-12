Hungary Construction Output Falls For Seventh Month

Hungary construction output declined for the seventh straight month in September, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Hungary construction output declined 14.7 percent year-on-year in September, following a 13.5 percent fall in August.

Among the main groups, construction of buildings decreased by 9.1 percent and the civil engineering works fell by 20.6 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the construction output increased 1.4 percent monthly in September, following a 1.9 percent fall in the previous month.

In the third quarter, construction producer prices rose 7.0 percent yearly.

