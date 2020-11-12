Canadian Market Modestly Lower In Cautious Trade; Energy Stocks Lose Ground

The Canadian stock market is modestly in late morning trades on Thursday, with shares turning in a mixed performance in cautious moves by investors after three successive days of gains.

Worries about continued surge in cases appear to be outweighing positive developments on the vaccine front.

Energy stocks are lower, tracking weak crude oil prices, while materials shares are moving up on firm bullion prices. Information , and industrial shares are mixed, while healthcare, financial and consumer discretionary stocks are weak.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 54.36 points or 0.32% at 16,719.78 about half an hour before noon.

The Capped Materials Index is up 2.3%. Ssr Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) is surging up 11%, Osisko Mining (OSK.TO), Teranga Gold Corp (TGZ.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Novagold (NG.TO) and OceanaGold Corp (OGC.TO) are gaining 5 to 7%.

Kinross Gold (K.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), Osisko Gold (OR.TO), Lundin Gold (LUG.TO), B2Gold (BTO.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO), Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) are also up sharply.

Consumer staples stock Loblaw Co. Ltd. (L.TO) shares are up about 2%. Loblaw reported net profit of $342 million or 96 cents per share for the quarter ended October 3, 2020, up from $331 million or 90 cents per share in the corresponding quarter last year. The company has raised its quarterly dividend to 33.5 cents per share, up from 31.5 cents per share a year ago.

Empire Co (EMP.A.TO) is rising 3.4%, Jamieson Wellness (JWEL.TO) is up 1.85% and Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) is up 1.8%, while Northwest Company (NWC.TO) is gaining 1%.

Energy stocks Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) are down 1.3 to 3.5%.

In the financial space, Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) is down 2.2%. Manulife reported net income of $2.07 billion or $1.04 per diluted share in the three months to September 30, up from $0.35 per share or $723 million a year earlier. Core earnings decreased 4.8% to $1.45 billion or 73 cents per share, compared with $1.53 billion or 76 cents per share in the third quarter of 2019, the company said.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM_A.TO) is declining 3.3%. The company reported third quarter net income per share of $0.10 compared to $0.61, a year ago. Third quarter revenues were $16.25 billion compared to $17.87 billion, previous year.

CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) are down 0.8 to 2%.

In the healthcare section, Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) are down 3% and 2.5%, respectively, while Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is rising 2%.

