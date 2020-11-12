Renewed Selling Pressure Expected For Malaysia Stock Market

The Malaysia stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one session after ending the five-day winning streak in which it had gained more than 115 points or 7.5 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,590-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests consolidation as the coronavirus continues to surge through the United States and Europe, prompting fears of more lockdown measures. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financials, plantations and industrials, while the rubber glove makers were soft.

For the day, the index jumped 20.70 points or 1.32 percent to finish at 1,590.78 after trading between 1,558.71 and 1,592.28. Volume was 16.556 billion shares worth 5.876 billion ringgit. There were 779 gainers and 466 decliners.

Among the actives, Genting skyrocketed 6.50 percent, while Genting Malaysia surged 4.72 percent, Petronas Chemicals soared 4.27 percent, MISC spiked 4.21 percent, Sime Darby Plantations accelerated 3.79 percent, CIMB Group rallied 2.73 percent, Dialog Group jumped 2.70 percent, Top Glove plummeted 2.04 percent, Axiata climbed 1.82 percent, Sime Darby advanced 1.69 percent, Maybank added 1.43 percent, Public Bank collected 1.36 percent, IOI Corporation gained 1.33 percent, Tenaga Nasional rose 1.23 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong improved 1.13 percent, RHB Capital and Press Metal both advanced 1.01 percent, AMMB Holdings added 0.96 percent, Hartalega Holdings dropped 0.90 percent, Digi.com sank 0.71 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings gains 0.56 percent, IHH Healthcare rose 0.55 percent and Maxis rose 0.19 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened mixed but head steadily south as the day progressed, ending firmly in the red.

The Dow tumbled 317.46 points or 1.08 percent to finish at 29,080.17, while the NASDAQ sank 76.84 points or 0.65 percent to end at 11,709.59 and the S&P 500 dropped 35.65 points or 1.00 percent to close at 3,537.01.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders expressed uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets after the major averages spiked to new record intraday highs on Monday. They've been mixed since then as traders cycle in and out of and cyclical stocks.

Upbeat news about a vaccine fueled the rally on Monday - although the distribution of a potential vaccine is likely to face significant logistical challenges, keeping traders from making significant bets.

In economic news, the Labor Department reported a bigger than expected decrease in first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week. The Labor Department also said that consumer prices came in flat in October.

Crude oil futures drifted lower on Thursday as the continued rise in coronavirus cases across the U.S. and Europe raised concerns about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.33 or 0.8 percent at $41.12 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis