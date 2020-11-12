Taiwan Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Friday

The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the six-day winning streak in which it had soared more than 570 points or 4.7 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 13,220-point plateau and it's expected to open in the red again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests consolidation as the coronavirus continues to surge through the United States and Europe, prompting fears of more lockdown measures. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and mixed performances from the and cement stocks.

For the day, the index fell 40.41 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 13,221.78 after trading between 13,193.74 and 13,324.86.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial retreated 1.70 percent, while Mega Financial tumbled 1.68 percent, CTBC Financial dropped 1.01 percent, Fubon Financial sank 0.77 percent, First Financial declined 1.61 percent, E Sun Financial surrendered 1.32 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rose 0.22 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.32 percent, Hon Hai Precision gained 0.37 percent, Largan Precision gathered 0.60 percent, Catcher Technology jumped 1.60 percent, MediaTek shed 0.44 percent, Uni-President Enterprises surged 3.69 percent, Formosa Plastic skidded 1.12 percent, Asia Cement was up 0.11 percent and Taiwan Cement was down 0.59 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened mixed but head steadily south as the day progressed, ending firmly in the red.

The Dow tumbled 317.46 points or 1.08 percent to finish at 29,080.17, while the NASDAQ sank 76.84 points or 0.65 percent to end at 11,709.59 and the S&P 500 dropped 35.65 points or 1.00 percent to close at 3,537.01.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders expressed uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets after the major averages spiked to new record intraday highs on Monday. They've been mixed since then as traders cycle in and out of technology and cyclical stocks.

Upbeat news about a vaccine fueled the rally on Monday - although the distribution of a potential vaccine is likely to face significant logistical challenges, keeping traders from making significant bets.

In economic news, the Labor Department reported a bigger than expected decrease in first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week. The Labor Department also said that consumer prices came in flat in October.

Crude oil futures drifted lower on Thursday as the continued rise in coronavirus cases across the U.S. and Europe raised concerns about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.33 or 0.8 percent at $41.12 a barrel.

