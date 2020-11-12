New Zealand Food Prices Climb 2.7% On Year In October

Food prices were up 2.7 percent on year in October, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday - down from 3.1 percent in September.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices increased 10 percent on year; while meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 1.0 percent; grocery food prices increased 0.7 percent; non-alcoholic beverage prices were flat; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 3.4 percent.

Food prices fell 0.7 percent in October 2020. After seasonal adjustment, they were up 0.1 percent.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices fell 5.6 percent (flat after seasonal adjustment); while meat, poultry, and fish prices rose 0.5 percent; grocery food prices fell 0.2 percent (down 0.2 percent after seasonal adjustment); non-alcoholic beverage prices rose 1.1 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices were flat.

