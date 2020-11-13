European Economics Preview: Eurozone Revised GDP Data Due

Revised quarterly national accounts data from euro area is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.30 am ET, producer price figures are due from Switzerland. Prices had declined 3.1 percent annually in September.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee is set to issue final consumer prices. According to preliminary estimate, consumer prices remained unchanged for the second straight month in October.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE issues final CPI for October. Consumer prices are forecast to fall 0.9 percent on year, as initially estimated, in October.

In the meantime, GDP data is due from Hungary. Economists forecast the to contract 5.6 percent on year in the third quarter after falling 13.6 percent in the second quarter.

At 4.00 am ET, GDP and consumer prices are due from Poland. The economy is expected to grow 8 percent sequentially in the third quarter, in contrast to an 8.9 percent decrease in the second quarter.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases flash euro area GDP data for the third quarter. According to preliminary estimate, the currency bloc rebounded by a record 12.7 percent, reversing an 11.8 percent fall in the second quarter.

