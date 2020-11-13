Finland Inflation Steady In October

Finland's consumer price inflation remained stable in October, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in October, same as seen in both September and August.

Prices of cigarettes, vegetables, games of chance, medical examination and treatment fees and wireless telephone services were higher from a year ago.

The increase was curbed most by reductions in prices of hotel rooms, fuels, and average interest rate on housing loans, the statistical office said.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in October, after remaining unchanged in the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.1 percent monthly and increased 0.2 percent from a year ago in October.

Another report from the statistical office showed that the industrial turnover declined a working-day adjusted 10.2 percent yearly in September, following a 5.7 percent fall in August.

Turnover in the chemical industry declined the most by 21.3 percent annually in September.

On a monthly basis, industrial turnover fell 2.0 percent in September.

