Germany Wholesale Prices Continue To Fall In October

Germany's wholesale prices continued to decline in October, data from Destatis revealed on Friday.

The wholesale price index declined 1.9 percent annually in October, following a 1.8 percent fall in September. In August, prices decreased 2.2 percent.

Prices of petroleum products declined 17.8 percent yearly in October, while prices of grain, raw tobacco, seed and animal feed rose 5.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell 0.2 percent in October, after remaining unchanged in September. In August, the wholesale prices fell 0.4 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.